Lebanon: Italian UNIFIL replaces Jesus crucifix statue smashed by Israeli soldier with a sledgehammer in Southern Lebanon

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UNIFIL replaces crucifix smashed by Israeli soldier
Italian peacekeepers in Debel, Lebanon, reinstalled a crucifix destroyed by an Israeli soldier wielding a sledgehammer.
✡️ Israel's response: 2 soldiers punished with 30 days of military detention and "deep regret."
But yeah, Christians can calmly continue to unconditionally support Israel now.