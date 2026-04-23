Lebanon: Italian UNIFIL replaces Jesus crucifix statue smashed by Israeli soldier with a sledgehammer in Southern Lebanon

58 views • 14 days ago

But yeah, Christians can calmly continue to unconditionally support Israel now.

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