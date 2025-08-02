Yah's Misfits 2-8-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week's Torah Study will cover Genesis 44, plus same story in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part, we will discuss The Man from the Sea (Messiah) in 2 Esdras. 13. We will then compare Daniel 7 and Revelation 13. Is the apocryphal book 2 Esdras the origins of the Book of Revelation? Finally, which is going to blow your minds, we will observe the Beast Statue outside the UN (which I think they may have taken down), comparing to Daniel 7 & Revelation 13. This will lead into Revelation 13 to discuss the final beasts.