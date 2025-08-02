BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yah's Misfits 2-8-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
11 views • 2 months ago

This week's Torah Study will cover Genesis 44, plus same story in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part, we will discuss The Man from the Sea (Messiah) in 2 Esdras. 13. We will then compare Daniel 7 and Revelation 13. Is the apocryphal book 2 Esdras the origins of the Book of Revelation? Finally, which is going to blow your minds, we will observe the Beast Statue outside the UN (which I think they may have taken down), comparing to Daniel 7 & Revelation 13. This will lead into Revelation 13 to discuss the final beasts.

