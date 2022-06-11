Hold onto your hats if you have never delved into this subject, but the reality is that corporatism is destroying the united States. In fact, the People don't even realize that both their federal, state and many local governments have incorporated themselves against the People and have deemed the American People as the enemies of the US. Eric Hughes Jones from CourtroomWatch.org and Bill from TheAmericanVoice.org join me for this eye-opening episode that will show you what the real Matrix is all about.





See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/built-to-enslave-corporations-persons-a-debt-money-system-take-back-your-freedom-video/





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