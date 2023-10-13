Create New Account
Old man's tale | White House backtracks on Biden’s beheaded babies claim
channel image
The Prisoner
8798 Subscribers
Shop now
191 views
Published 13 hours ago

Imagine: A man claims that he saw something with his own eyes, while those around him argue that he saw nothing. Who is this man, a madman? No, this is Joe Biden, the president of the United States.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
false flagpropagandabidenfjb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket