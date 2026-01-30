BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is it Time to Sue Bill Gates Common Law for Assault?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 days ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310




Link above may show a Woke Storage Unit Company is out to end Straight Whites & Christianity colluding with Israel & China.




US Courts Bigger Scam than Somali Daycares? 🔥🔥🔥👹🌈🔯🇦🇷💩


Viral


Conspiracies


US


Breaking News


IDF US Policing


Soros Courts


Ponzi Scheme


CBDC


Digital ID


My Math tells me that the Destruction of the 1st World White Heterosexual Man & his Family Disenfranchising us from Financial Security, Enjoying Life, & Integrity is about 100 Jewish Dykes conspiring with Israeli Intelligence. This scam is in the 1000s of Trillions compared to Billions for Somali Day Cares.




Hit Show More twice for Expanded Video Description, Click:


https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5xnvdZF5Lwh




And Click:


https://rumble.com/v7428vo-dod-gay-jews-drag-kids-to-synagogue-tunnels-from-nsa-inceptio-hin-.html




I, Steven G. Erickson, am Patient Zero for Autism being added to vaccines where children in Public Schools were molested in tunnels from house basements under kindergartens & schools from 1968.




Synagogues & Jewish Community Centers had tunnels for kids taken away from parents.




In courts such as Brentwood Rockingham Court in New Hampshire 15 plus Jewish Lesbians ganged up on Robert Henry making up false accusations for Foster Care, a Judge, Prosecutors, Court Appointed Lawyers, & Elected Officials get bribed in Billions while UN WEF Umbrella has scammed 1000s of Trillions thru the Janet Yellen Scam.




I am posting this in Conspiracy Theory because NSA & DoD consider accusing Jews of anything is breaching National Security.




Most of the American Public don't know that there was an Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia Coup in '63.




I am SvenVonErick on X to further go down Rabbit Hole 🐇🐰😎 #WBNemesis




Steven G. Erickson


215 S. Broadway Suite 217


Salem, NH 03079




I like Japan based Viber App, it is like WhatsApp & my number is 1 860 574 0695 which is also my cellphone.




I don't carry my cellphone 24/7. I don't check comments to videos. I don't get back to those who don't give me context. Donations for Media Campaign & Hopefully Movie with kicking sound track gladly accepted by mail or contact me to pick up Western Union at Salem NH Walmart. Or you can buy me coffee mailing me a $5 💵 bill.

Keywords
politicsusconspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy