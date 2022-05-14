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When you consider the powerful interests behind Gavin Newsom, it's easy to feel hopeless, but they've never been more vulnerable.
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660 views • May 14, 2022
When you consider the powerful interests behind Gavin Newsom, it's easy to feel hopeless, but they've never been more vulnerable.
Californians are sick of the crime, chaos, and extremism, and want a return to normalcy, decency, and common sense. Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the largest budget surplus in history, an astonishing $97 billion, $49 billion of which is discretionary — up to Newsom and the legislature to decide how to spend. Newsom has proposed a $300 billion budget, which is three times larger than the state’s budget 20 years ago. It seems that California has come roaring back from the pandemic. And yet all is not well. Open drug scenes — “homeless encampments” — characterized by addiction, crime, and sexual assault continue to spread across the state.
More: https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/why-saving-america-starts-in-california
Californians are sick of the crime, chaos, and extremism, and want a return to normalcy, decency, and common sense. Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the largest budget surplus in history, an astonishing $97 billion, $49 billion of which is discretionary — up to Newsom and the legislature to decide how to spend. Newsom has proposed a $300 billion budget, which is three times larger than the state’s budget 20 years ago. It seems that California has come roaring back from the pandemic. And yet all is not well. Open drug scenes — “homeless encampments” — characterized by addiction, crime, and sexual assault continue to spread across the state.
More: https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/why-saving-america-starts-in-california
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