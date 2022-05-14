BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When you consider the powerful interests behind Gavin Newsom, it's easy to feel hopeless, but they've never been more vulnerable.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2073 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
660 views • May 14, 2022
When you consider the powerful interests behind Gavin Newsom, it's easy to feel hopeless, but they've never been more vulnerable.

Californians are sick of the crime, chaos, and extremism, and want a return to normalcy, decency, and common sense. Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the largest budget surplus in history, an astonishing $97 billion, $49 billion of which is discretionary — up to Newsom and the legislature to decide how to spend. Newsom has proposed a $300 billion budget, which is three times larger than the state’s budget 20 years ago. It seems that California has come roaring back from the pandemic. And yet all is not well. Open drug scenes — “homeless encampments” — characterized by addiction, crime, and sexual assault continue to spread across the state.

More: https://michaelshellenberger.substack.com/p/why-saving-america-starts-in-california
Keywords
considerwhen youthe powerful interests behind gavin news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Thai Foreign Minister Tells Israeli Tourists to Respect Local Laws

Morgan S. Verity
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

U.S. Average Diesel Prices Cross $6 a Gallon for First Time, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy