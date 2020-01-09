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Making Paper Beads From Junk Mail
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7 views • January 09, 2020
Hi everyone!! .. Hope you enjoy this little tutorial that I made back in February 2019.
In this video I show you how to make Paper Beads using Junk Mail. Thanks for watching!!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p/
* email - [email protected]
In this video I show you how to make Paper Beads using Junk Mail. Thanks for watching!!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
You can also find me here -
* My Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/CraftsFromMyDungeon
* YouTube - http://www.youtube.com/c/CraftsFromTheDungeon
* LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@CraftsFrom-TheDungeon:2
* BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ky8ipU2Ub84p/
* email - [email protected]
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