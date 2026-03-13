3/13/26 TRUMP: USS TRIPOLI: BARBARY/CITY OF LONDON WAR 2 WIN THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION!

3/13/26 President Trump Plans to Win & End The American Revolution vs. The City of London/Globalist Banksters/Cartel Babylon in Iran, the IRGC oligarch proxy state, where the Energy War has subjugated Sovereign Nations for centuries and America!! Keep the Faith and Pray, America!, our enslavement to the Trillionaire totalitarian bloodlines running the satanic Economy of Sin is coming to an End! WE ARE FREE!





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President Trump’s Social Media:

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TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





The USS Tripoli:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Tripoli_(LHA-7)





IRGC Being Hunted W/Drone Strikes:

https://joehoft.com/holy-smokes-drone-strikes-are-now-targeting-irgc/





President Trump rejects Zelensky Drones:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/trump-says-we-dont-need-ukraines-help-rejects/





The Shawn Ryan Show: Father Chad Ripperger- Signs of the Mark of the Beast & Rise of the Antichrist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2p_cfipbEw





The over-representation of Jewish merchant Slave traders in early America vs. the American population:

https://timayenis.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-atlantic-slave-trade-bd1





The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text





THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/





ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/





Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form





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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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