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3/13/26 TRUMP: USS TRIPOLI: BARBARY/CITY OF LONDON WAR 2 WIN THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION!
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You Are Free TV
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3/13/26 President Trump Plans to Win & End The American Revolution vs. The City of London/Globalist Banksters/Cartel Babylon in Iran, the IRGC oligarch proxy state, where the Energy War has subjugated Sovereign Nations for centuries and America!! Keep the Faith and Pray, America!, our enslavement to the Trillionaire totalitarian bloodlines running the satanic Economy of Sin is coming to an End! WE ARE FREE!


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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


The USS Tripoli:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Tripoli_(LHA-7)


IRGC Being Hunted W/Drone Strikes:

https://joehoft.com/holy-smokes-drone-strikes-are-now-targeting-irgc/


President Trump rejects Zelensky Drones:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/trump-says-we-dont-need-ukraines-help-rejects/


The Shawn Ryan Show: Father Chad Ripperger- Signs of the Mark of the Beast & Rise of the Antichrist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2p_cfipbEw


The over-representation of Jewish merchant Slave traders in early America vs. the American population:

https://timayenis.substack.com/p/jews-and-the-atlantic-slave-trade-bd1


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v772yxu-31326.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a



Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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