Del BigTree at the HighWire





July 28, 2023





On the heels of evidence that Dr. Birx and the U.S. military drove the American pandemic response; the White House has announced a new permanent pandemic office in the executive branch run by an ex-Pentagon & NSC asset. The move aligns with the WHO’s pandemic treaty agenda, setting up a concerning turn-key global response to “public health threats” driven by the W.H.O.





#OfficeofPandemicPreparedness #JoeBiden #PharmaIndustrialComplex





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32ytou-biden-makes-temporary-pandemic-preparedness-office-permanent.html