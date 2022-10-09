Clean Energy Academy - Status Update 29th September 2022

This is an update on the progress of the assembly of the large toroidal winder and progress on the new workshop setup.

The Clean Energy Academy is the official home to the Quantum Energy Generator (QEG) The academy is the only platform of its kind in the development of off-grid alternative energy inventions. This is a members-only community that allows for safe sharing and communication of innovative ideas in a troll free environment. The Academy holds a tremendous amount of in-depth technical information, reports, schematics and engineering data based around the co-development of opensource hardware off-grid electrical energy devices. Private membership includes access to our library of 3D CAD project files. www.cleanenergyacademy.com

#alternativeenergy

#buildyourownfreeenergydevice

#diycleanenergy

#diyenergydevice

#freeenergygenerator

#nikolatesla

#fringeenergy