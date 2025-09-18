BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Via ad Nusquam
32 views • 24 hours ago

Hello friend!

Are you ready to deliver a devastating ‘SUPLECS’?

If you are tired of doing naught but pissin’ in the wind while the enemy advances with the utmost haste, I am certain you are. Well, limber up and prepare yourself before you annihilate the stalker. Because shortly thereafter, the Dope Fu will take you on the road to nowhere. Fear not as he drives straight into the rut. For he does so in order to hide before the kikes go on their rampage. An event that will surely transpire after you watch my meme music video titled, "The Road to Nowhere".


The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.


Do you wish to learn more about ‘SUPLECS’?
Check out their albums @:

discogs.com/artist/862605-Suplecs
metal-archives.com/bands/Suplecs/97133
smallstone.bandcamp.com/album/mad-oak-redoux


I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.
Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ
Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.


Periculum in mora.


-@TepbianKord



