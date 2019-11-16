Bearish on Banksters - Episode 001: Banker + Gangster = Bankster



Bearish on Banksters is a lighthearted way to wake up your friends and family to how the monetary system really works.



Mr. Snuggles presents humorous and educational news reports on the monetary system and the corrupt political and corporate systems that benefit from its existence. Sometimes he loses his temper and swears a bit.



In each episode, Mr. Snuggles guides his viewers to a greater understanding of banksterism. Starting in Episode 002, he also provides references to useful educational documentaries, personalities and websites. Topics and persons referenced can be found in the episode guide, below.



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Episode Guide:

Episode 001: Bankster + Gangster = Bankster

Episode 002: Savings - James Corbett - "Century of Enslavement"

Episode 003: Inflation - Tad Lumpkin and Harold Uhl - "The American Dream"

Episode 004: Currency - Mike Maloney - "The Hidden Secrets of Money"

Episode 005: War - Michael Rivero - "All Wars are Bankers' Wars"

Episode 006: Slavery - Mike Adams - "Natural News" & "Brighteon "

Episode 007: Purchasing power - Ron Paul - "The Liberty Report"

Episode 008: Gold - Peter Schiff - "I am the 1%"

Episode 009: Cryptocurrency - Max Keiser - "The Keiser Report"

Episode 010: Black Swan - Sean - "SGT Report"





Support Mr. Snuggles in his efforts to escape from debt slavery by gifting:

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