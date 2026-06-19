⚡️An IDF tank battalion commander & 3 other soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon overnight

⚡️ — An IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon overnight.



The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion. The names of the other soldiers are expected to be published later.



A possible anti-tank missile struck the battalion commander's tank in the southern Lebanon village of Kfar Tebnit.

Adding:

⚡️ — The head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the severance of contacts with the EU's diplomatic chief, Kaya Kalas, Reuters reports.



He explained this by Kaya Kalas's statement in the press, in which she compared the Jewish state to South Africa during the apartheid era.





