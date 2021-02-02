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Wall Street Bets, GME, Ripple, #SilverSqueeze and Mask Insanity
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63 views • February 02, 2021
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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1355916402239148035
Banker man tells you you’re going to start cutting yourself and doing self harm when you make money and he does not: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356267773262000134
Silver Bullion Dealer: https://dollarvigilante.com/silverbullion
CDC Announces Two Layers of Masks Be Worn On ALL Public Transportation: https://youtu.be/3QMSlrl1yh0
Fauci 2 weeks ago: Wearing two masks makes "common sense" Fauci now: No data indicates that that is going to make a difference: https://twitter.com/MattAgorist/status/1356272039263408128
Italian Restaurants All Open: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1355986534273478656
Vienna antilockdown protest 31/01/21 - Police Remove Helmets In Solidarity With Crowds: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1355942266251186181
Ancap Protesters in Denmark take to the streets to protest authoritarian lockdowns: https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1356133084362661888
Swiss Referendum
https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-calls-referendum-on-stopping-covid-lockdowns-2021-1
Tony Robbins Gets It: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356291082057871364
Vaultoro: https://dollarvigilante.com/vaultoro
Silver Bullion: https://dollarvigilante.com/silverbullion
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1355916402239148035
Banker man tells you you’re going to start cutting yourself and doing self harm when you make money and he does not: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356267773262000134
Silver Bullion Dealer: https://dollarvigilante.com/silverbullion
CDC Announces Two Layers of Masks Be Worn On ALL Public Transportation: https://youtu.be/3QMSlrl1yh0
Fauci 2 weeks ago: Wearing two masks makes "common sense" Fauci now: No data indicates that that is going to make a difference: https://twitter.com/MattAgorist/status/1356272039263408128
Italian Restaurants All Open: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1355986534273478656
Vienna antilockdown protest 31/01/21 - Police Remove Helmets In Solidarity With Crowds: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1355942266251186181
Ancap Protesters in Denmark take to the streets to protest authoritarian lockdowns: https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1356133084362661888
Swiss Referendum
https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-calls-referendum-on-stopping-covid-lockdowns-2021-1
Tony Robbins Gets It: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356291082057871364
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