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Wall Street Bets, GME, Ripple, #SilverSqueeze and Mask Insanity
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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63 views • February 02, 2021
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INTRO VID: https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1355916402239148035

Banker man tells you you’re going to start cutting yourself and doing self harm when you make money and he does not: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356267773262000134

Silver Bullion Dealer: https://dollarvigilante.com/silverbullion

CDC Announces Two Layers of Masks Be Worn On ALL Public Transportation: https://youtu.be/3QMSlrl1yh0

Fauci 2 weeks ago: Wearing two masks makes "common sense" Fauci now: No data indicates that that is going to make a difference: https://twitter.com/MattAgorist/status/1356272039263408128

Italian Restaurants All Open: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1355986534273478656

Vienna antilockdown protest 31/01/21 - Police Remove Helmets In Solidarity With Crowds: https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1355942266251186181

Ancap Protesters in Denmark take to the streets to protest authoritarian lockdowns: https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1356133084362661888

Swiss Referendum
https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-calls-referendum-on-stopping-covid-lockdowns-2021-1

Tony Robbins Gets It: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1356291082057871364
Keywords
cryptocurrencycovid19great reset
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