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Richard Proctor - CDC Paper Exposes Lack of Details About Virus That Has Shut Down the World
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91 views • November 06, 2020
Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on a troubling paper from CDC about the “reconstruction” of COVID DNA, testing, and the virus’ interaction with human cells
This is the full article from Dr Cowan's website.
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-
the-virus
This is the full article from the CDC website.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
Published: EID Journal Volume 26 Number 6—June 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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This is the full article from Dr Cowan's website.
https://drtomcowan.com/only-poisoned-monkey-kidney-cells-grew-
the-virus
This is the full article from the CDC website.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article
Published: EID Journal Volume 26 Number 6—June 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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