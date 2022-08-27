[Bidan]'s FBI

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Election Interference: Actual Threat To Democracy
* Here’s the affidavit: a police-state raid and heavily-redacted document.
* A detailed accounting of global arms sales.
* [Bidan] administration doesn’t want you knowing anything.
* Heavily-armed FBI inserts itself into politics.
* FBI was careful not to communicate in writing.
* FBI to F*c*book: Hunter laptop is Russian disinfo; officials knew they were lying.
* FBI’s one objective: never lose power.
* We know what happens when you ignore the FBI.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-fbi-working-behalf-democratic-party
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 August 2022