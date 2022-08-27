[Bidan]'s FBI

237 views • August 27, 2022

The full version of this segment is linked below.

* We know what happens when you ignore the FBI.

* FBI to F*c*book: Hunter laptop is Russian disinfo; officials knew they were lying.

* FBI was careful not to communicate in writing.

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