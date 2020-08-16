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Time to Refine. Ruff to Fine. How long should this take?
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43 views • August 16, 2020
I shoot through this fast due to slow Inet. A lot of info in a short flick. A long long time ago, everyone that went into service of the king was castrated. This started in China, like the Virus. Jacob was going into service of the King, this is why he spit out 13 kids in a page and a half.
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