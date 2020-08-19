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Memorial Day / Veterans Day / Armed Services Tribute to Honor our Vets - Motovlog
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2 views • August 19, 2020
This is a Memorial Day / Veterans Day Armed Services tribute motovlog with military songs.
In this video we ride to 3 war memorials on a Honda Reflex.
An unbelievable story is told of three WW II veterans serving in the South Pacific. One in a B17 FLying fortress and the other two in the Marines. During the visit to the Viet Nam memorial, a veteran walking his dog stopped to chat as he shared his story and how he was wounded.
In this video we ride to 3 war memorials on a Honda Reflex.
An unbelievable story is told of three WW II veterans serving in the South Pacific. One in a B17 FLying fortress and the other two in the Marines. During the visit to the Viet Nam memorial, a veteran walking his dog stopped to chat as he shared his story and how he was wounded.
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