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Dr. Paul Alerxander Exposes Covid Lies, To Stew Peters
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110 views • August 23, 2021
Former HHS member under Trump Blows the lid off the Covid Scam on Stew Peters Show,,, Part 1
Former Trump HHS Expert Dr. Paul Alexander on VAXX - people are not being told the truth about harms and inappropriate for children..
- Why Trump Pushes Jab?
He getting bad informed.
Original Video Source
https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/former-trump-hhs-expert-vaxx-why-trump-pushes-jab-breaking-fbi-vindicates-patriots
The jabs were not needed and should not be used on children..
Former Trump HHS Expert Dr. Paul Alexander on VAXX - people are not being told the truth about harms and inappropriate for children..
- Why Trump Pushes Jab?
He getting bad informed.
Original Video Source
https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/former-trump-hhs-expert-vaxx-why-trump-pushes-jab-breaking-fbi-vindicates-patriots
The jabs were not needed and should not be used on children..
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