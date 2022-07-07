"You're Getting Robbed Blind" | Gregory Mannarino

Gregory Mannarino, founder of Traders Choice, warns the middle class is being crushed by inflation. "You're getting robbed blind," he says. At the same time inflation is shrinking people's Dollar savings, stocks, bonds, and real estate are showing weakness. Central banks have been creating the illusion of liquidity by pupping currency into the system. But it's all coming to a head now. He expects a liquidity freeze leading to central banks taking even more drastic action to keep the system afloat. It won't work. A total meltdown of the financial system will follow. "Three things: love each other, care about of each other, and be charitable to each other. We need each other. Don't let them divide us," Mannarino says. "If we don't come together, we're all in a lot of trouble."



