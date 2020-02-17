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The Crown Corporation Theft of Countries' Wealth by Controlling Their Money Supply
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92 views • February 17, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton describes the Crown Corporation theft of every counties' wealth by controlling the countries money supply and currency manipulation. She uses a "Currency Against Gold" chart and shows how the criminal Masonic Crown Corporation stole the wealth and asset stripped countries by their control of the countries' money supply.
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See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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