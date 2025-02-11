Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (11 February 2025)

Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a long-range high-precision ground-, air-, and sea-based group strike as well as unmanned aerial vehicle attack, destroying gas and power infrastructure facilities that support the work of the Ukrainian military industry, infrastructure of military airfields, storage and training areas for the use of UAVs.

The goals of the strike were achieved.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of one tank brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade close to Veliky Burluk and Olkhovatka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 20 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one artillery gun, and one ammunition depot.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Druzhelyubovka, Zelyony Gai, Petropavlovka, Boguslavka (Kharkov region), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 215 troops, two tanks, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and two motor vehicles. Three field artillery guns, four ammunition depots, and two electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on units of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade near Katerinovka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 210 troops, two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, two field artillery guns, and three motor vehicles.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Yasenovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and two National Guard Brigades near Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Novosergeyevka, Andreyevka, Uspenovka, Dimitrov, and Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 505 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, four artillery guns, and seven motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops launched an attack on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, three mechanised brigades,one territorial defence brigade close to Bogatyr, Skudnoye, Shevchenko, Burlatskoye, Novosyolka, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 155 troops, two motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, including two NATO-made ones.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade close to Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Pridneprovskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 55 troops, two artillery guns, and seven motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities destroyed three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 128 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,979 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,287 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,514 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,495 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,459 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.