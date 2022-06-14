The Future of Vaccines

Vaccines, what are they good for?

They are being pushed everywhere you look today. 💉 In the later stages of last century, the uptake of vaccines was waning, but that changed in the 90’s. The childhood schedule has been massively expanded and new vaccines are being invented for adults every year. Incredibly, there’s even more in the pipeline…

References:

Virus Mania – 3rd Edition: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/ Dr Sam Bailey, “The Yin & Yang of HIV”: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/the-yin-and-yang-of-hiv-part-one:c CDC – MMWR, “Benefits from Immunization During the Vaccines for Children Program Era — United States, 1994–2013”, 2014: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4584777/#b5-352-355 Dr Suzanne Humphries & Roman Bystrianyk, Dissolving Illusions, 2013: https://dissolvingillusions.com/#Getyourcopy, Charts: https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/ CDC, “Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for ages 18 years or younger, United States, 2022”: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/child/0-18yrs-child-combined-schedule.pdf Children’s Health Defense, “CDC Recommended Childhood Vaccine Schedule: 1986 vs 2019”: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/CDC-Recommended-Childhood-Vaccine-Schedule-1986-vs-2019.pdf Klaus Schwab, “Conversation with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer”, 25 May 2022: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2022/sessions/conversation-with-albert-bourla-ceo-of-pfizer “The Event 201 scenario”, Oct 2019: https://web.archive.org/web/20200314052624/http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html “Atlantic-Council-Annual-Report-2021-2022:: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Atlantic-Council-Annual-Report-2021-2022.pdf “Pfizer’s Albert Bourla on how the pandemic ends”, 9 Nov 2021: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/pfizers-albert-bourla-on-how-the-pandemic-ends/ “Moderna plans triple vaccine targeting flu, COVID and RSV”, July 2021: https://pharmaphorum.com/news/moderna-plans-triple-vaccine-targeting-flu-covid-and-rsv/ “FDA greenlights nonprescription test for Covid, flu and RSV”, May 2022: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-greenlights-nonprescription-test-covid-flu-rsv-rcna29270 “Panel Unanimously Recommends Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls 11 and Up”, 2006: https://web.archive.org/web/20220119183237/https://www.nytimes.com/2006/06/30/health/30vaccine.html?ex=1172120400&en=9f6585c2dc86b45d&ei=5070 “Bayer President: The mRNA Vaccines Are Gene Therapy”, HoweStreet.com, 5 Mar 2022: https://www.howestreet.com/2022/03/bayer-president-the-mrna-vaccines-are-gene-therapy/ Tom Bethell, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Science”, 2005: https://www.c-span.org/video/?179447-1/the-politically-incorrect-guide-science PWC, “Pharma 2020: The vision Which path will you take?”, 2007: https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/pharma-life-sciences/pdf/pharma2020final.pdf