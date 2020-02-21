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Tucker Carlson Calls For Roger Stone Judge’s Impeachment: ‘Democratic Activist Wearing Robes’
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44 views • February 21, 2020
Scott Morefield February 20, 2020
Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for the impeachment of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue in which he called her a “Democratic activist wearing robes.”
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/20/tucker-carlson-amy-berman-jackson-roger-stone/
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Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for the impeachment of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue in which he called her a “Democratic activist wearing robes.”
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/20/tucker-carlson-amy-berman-jackson-roger-stone/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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