Waiting for What You Want + Homegrown Sprouts Easy Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here! If you’re new to this video series, I’ve been taking you on a deep dive into understanding the creative process so that you can feel fully equipped to create whatever you desire in your life. In today’s video, I’m sharing with you an aspect that is present every single time you create ANYTHING…this can be an artistic endeavor, a sales pitch for an offering, changes within your physical body, or even building an entirely new life for yourself…Once your eyes are open to this step, you will be able to relax more fully into the process and increase your odds of follow through no matter what you create! Plus, I’m going to walk you through the simple and rewarding creative process of making your own homegrown sprouts, which are packed full of nutrients, have a milder flavor than full grown green vegetables, and are a great way to work more of what your body and mind need into your current diet and lifestyle, for yourself and your family, so be sure to stick around for that after my quick chat…and let’s get started!

Becoming aware of the insights that I’m sharing throughout this video series will help you to overcome challenges and limitations that have been holding you back so you can ditch the excuses and show up in life with confidence and clarity. If you want early access to these videos, you can join the community I’m building over on Patreon, find out more at bit.ly/holisticsupport …Right now is the perfect time to join because when you join or uplevel your membership you’ll receive a FREE 1-on-1 breakthrough session with me, giving you the space to connect to what your best next step is toward creating the life you desire.

I actually have a few more tips on what to do with yourself during this waiting period that I will be sharing in my second quarterly workshop of the year, happening on Sat. June 25. During this workshop, I’m sharing a Conscious Success Formula that reveals guides you through every step of the manifestation process, giving you a full overview of what to expect no matter what you are creating in your life, plus you’ll walk away from this workshop with a repeatable recipe for success that you can consciously apply to every are of your life. This success formula is effective when you apply it to your business or finances…to your family and relationships…and also to your physical body and overall health and wellbeing. If you’re interested in finding out more about this workshop then be sure to visit the link below (https://holisticrestoration.com/successformula) for more details and to secure your seat today! This workshop series is one of the many bonuses members of my community receive when they join at the Tier 2 or above level, so if you want to gain free access to this entire series, including the workshop we just had last month, and the remaining two on deck for 2022, then go visit holisticrestoration.com/successformula after you finish viewing this video.

Supplies needed {jump to around the 6:15-minute mark for tutorial}:

- Pint or Quartz sized glass jar (or other suitable container)

- 1-2 tablespoons of sprout seeds (variety of your choice, preferably organic)

- Water (preferably filtered, less than 1 cup will be needed)

- Drainable lid

- Cloth or koozie that fits over glass jar (optional)

If you have additional insights to share, be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below so we can all learn from you as well…and if you take on this simple process of creating homegrown sprouts, I want to know about that, too! And the next time you find yourself feeling worried about the end result or feeling like you should have what you desire to create already, check in with yourself and see if you can relax into the waiting period.

I’d also like to know what you would like to see me create and discuss around the creation process…what would you like more insights around or what questions come up for you around the creation process, so definitely share that in the comments below.

Thank you for watching and sharing this video with others! If you found value in what I share then give this video a Thumbs Up, and be sure to hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this, and turn on the notifications so you can know every time a new video drops. Your help in supporting this channel really means a lot to me. And if you haven’t already done so, I invite you to check out the community I’m building over on Patreon you can check out at the link below…where I’m guiding you throughout the year on how to discover and live more fully into your purpose, how to create a life that’s aligned with your purpose, and how to do it all in a way that is a service to others, so if you are interested in plugging into that conversation and support, hop over to bit.ly/holisticsupport for more details