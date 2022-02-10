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In Gary Null's kitchen- Gary makes the super duper juice that kills viruses, bacteria, and parasites
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743 views • February 10, 2022
One clue that Gary is a longtime pro--he wears a white linen shirt while juicing.
Gary starts out telling us that this Super Duper Juice is great for the prostate, breast health, and skin. Later we learn that the juice is also great for those of you with hepatitis, alcoholic cirrhosis, and environmental contaminants.
The juice he makes has 4 stalks of celery, 2 small tomatoes, 5 cloves of garlic, and a whole lemon (cut in smaller wedges to fit in the juicer shoot). Remember, add the 1/4 tsp of buffered Vitamin C to the juice glass.
Filmed February 2005
-from the archives of Gary Null
Gary starts out telling us that this Super Duper Juice is great for the prostate, breast health, and skin. Later we learn that the juice is also great for those of you with hepatitis, alcoholic cirrhosis, and environmental contaminants.
The juice he makes has 4 stalks of celery, 2 small tomatoes, 5 cloves of garlic, and a whole lemon (cut in smaller wedges to fit in the juicer shoot). Remember, add the 1/4 tsp of buffered Vitamin C to the juice glass.
Filmed February 2005
-from the archives of Gary Null
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