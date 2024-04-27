FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 16, 2024.





What will it take for you to finally accept Christ as your God, Savior, King, Redeemer and Creator? Immorality and sexual perversions are rampant, the threat of World War III is rampant and the end times of Christ are all coming to pass exponentially in our generation?





Will it take a nuclear attack on a city or a major tsunami caused by an earthquake to wake people up?





