New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein After Jail Time

New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Epstein After Jail Time
New revelations about an additional list of prominent figures who met Jeffrey Epstein, even after he'd been outed as a sex offender, has sparked fury in the United States. The Libertarian Party has accused political elites of amoral behavior. Activists say the FBI and CIA have ignored the rights of minors.
RT’s Caleb Maupin picks up the story.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.