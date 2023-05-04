Create New Account
New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein After Jail Time
New Documents Show More Prominent Figures Had Ties With Epstein After Jail Time

New revelations about an additional list of prominent figures who met Jeffrey Epstein, even after he'd been outed as a sex offender, has sparked fury in the United States. The Libertarian Party has accused political elites of amoral behavior. Activists say the FBI and CIA have ignored the rights of minors.

RT’s Caleb Maupin picks up the story.

