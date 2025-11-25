XRP 💥Why Everyone Is Bearish… A Big Move Is Setting Up! 🔥

🔍 As overall crypto market sentiment continues to sink deeper into the gutter — with the vast majority of retail investors losing hope and abandoning ship — the XRP chart is showing incredible bullish signals that most people are completely overlooking. The Elliott Wave structure, combined with several key Fair Value Gap (FVG) formations, may be signaling the early stages of a powerful upside move in the very near future.





Even after the recent flash crash, the technical structure on XRP does not match the extreme bearish sentiment dominating the market right now. In fact, the charts are telling a very different story — one that could catch most investors completely off guard if they’re too focused on fear rather than the data.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Current bearish sentiment in the crypto market

- Why the XRP chart structure looks bullish despite sentiment

- Key Elliott Wave signals developing

- Important Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) forming on higher timeframes

- Why the new weekly candle could signal a major shift

- How retail psychology differs from technical structure

- Potential early-stage reversal signs on XRP





