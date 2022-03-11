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Core Reality Sci-Fi Action & Suspense Book Series
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10 views • March 11, 2022
The fantastic world of CORE REALITY will take the reader from the distant past to the far reaches of space. Available in paperback or e-book through all major resellers.
Here is the suggested reading order:
CORE REALITY Volume 5: Control Subject
CORE REALITY Volume 1: Centennial Guard
CORE REALITY Volume 2: Fortuna Encounter
CORE REALITY Volume 3: Dark Awakening
Enjoy the adventure today!
Here is the suggested reading order:
CORE REALITY Volume 5: Control Subject
CORE REALITY Volume 1: Centennial Guard
CORE REALITY Volume 2: Fortuna Encounter
CORE REALITY Volume 3: Dark Awakening
Enjoy the adventure today!
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