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Inconvenient Facts About Global Warming | Alex Epstein and Stefan Molyneux
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44 views • September 19, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3141/inconvenient-facts-about-global-warming-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3141-inconvenient-facts-about-global-warming-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
As the Paris Climate Summit occurs on a world stage, 150 world leaders have gathered to ramp up the hysteria around climate change. Prince Charles warned that "we are becoming the architects of our own destruction" demanding immediate action - in the form of increased government power - to halt global warming. Stefan Molyneux and Alex Epstein (author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels) discuss the propaganda around global warming and aim to separate the facts from fiction.
Alex Epstein is the President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and an expert on energy and industrial policy. Center for Industrial Progress is a for-profit think-tank seeking to bring about a new industrial revolution. For more from Alex and CIP, please check out: industrialprogress.com and alexepstein.com
To purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and get source notes, go to: moralcaseforfossilfuels.com or http://www.fdrurl.com/alex-epstein
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3141-inconvenient-facts-about-global-warming-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
As the Paris Climate Summit occurs on a world stage, 150 world leaders have gathered to ramp up the hysteria around climate change. Prince Charles warned that "we are becoming the architects of our own destruction" demanding immediate action - in the form of increased government power - to halt global warming. Stefan Molyneux and Alex Epstein (author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels) discuss the propaganda around global warming and aim to separate the facts from fiction.
Alex Epstein is the President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and an expert on energy and industrial policy. Center for Industrial Progress is a for-profit think-tank seeking to bring about a new industrial revolution. For more from Alex and CIP, please check out: industrialprogress.com and alexepstein.com
To purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and get source notes, go to: moralcaseforfossilfuels.com or http://www.fdrurl.com/alex-epstein
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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