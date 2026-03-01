Astrology & Predictions - USA - Spring 2026 & AstroYear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Mundane Astrology and the ARIES 2026 Ingress Chart, set for the USA, I'll take a look at what looks to happen this Spring (acutely) and loosely for the entire AstroYear, March 2026 to March 2027. (BAD NEWS warning)
SUMMARY: 00:01:14:17
Chart Reading: 00:21:27:13
House 1: 00:25:31:17
House 2: 00:32:14:04
House 3: 00:41:34:09
House 4: 00:48:37:15
House 5: 00:59:39:05
House 6: 01:07:46:04
House 7: 01:17:46:10
House 8: 01:25:51:15
House 9: 01:35:54:13
House 10: 01:46:00:03
House 11: 01:51:56:04
House 12: 02:08:52:05
