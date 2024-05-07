Unsafe and Ineffective | The true story of the biggest lie ever sold to the American people

In December 2020, major pharmaceutical companies rushed to market with
new vaccines meant to curb a global pandemic. Produced with
unprecedented speed, based on new formulations of previously problematic
mRNA biotechnology, the mainstream media hailed these vaccines as a
Godsend. Governments around the world held them up as a triumph of
innovation and insisted they were both safe and effective. We have
learned the truth.
Unsafe and Ineffective is the true story of the biggest lie ever sold to the American people.
Produced by CHAKARUNA MEDIA
Source https://twitter.com/AubreyMarcus/status/1785337267210293350
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.