© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT! Christchurch NZ (New Zealand) Mosque Shooting (Brenton Tarrant video) - RECORDED from his livestream
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17250 views • November 30, 2019
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT!
WARNING: IT IS A FELONY CRIME TO WATCH OR POSSESS THIS VIDEO IN NEW ZEALAND!!!
This is the very same video as live-streamed from Brenton Tarrant (the shooter's own camera), as he livestreamed and went about murdering many innocent people in the 2+ muslim mosques in Christchurch New Zealand. THIS IS THE ENTIRE FOOTAGE.
DISCLAIMER: IN NO WAY DO I ADVOCATE ANYTHING HE DID. I DO NOT. ALL OF THIS WAS VERY EVIL and a HIGH CRIME. But this video deserves to be seen by those who want to see it.
CBX8o_1552615032
WARNING: IT IS A FELONY CRIME TO WATCH OR POSSESS THIS VIDEO IN NEW ZEALAND!!!
This is the very same video as live-streamed from Brenton Tarrant (the shooter's own camera), as he livestreamed and went about murdering many innocent people in the 2+ muslim mosques in Christchurch New Zealand. THIS IS THE ENTIRE FOOTAGE.
DISCLAIMER: IN NO WAY DO I ADVOCATE ANYTHING HE DID. I DO NOT. ALL OF THIS WAS VERY EVIL and a HIGH CRIME. But this video deserves to be seen by those who want to see it.
CBX8o_1552615032
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.