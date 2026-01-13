BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AFU tried to install a flag on the admin bldg of Kupyansk with a drone - it was blown up by Russian fighters with a drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
113 views • 20 hours ago

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to install a flag on the building of the Kupyansk administration with a drone - it was blown up by our fighters with a drone.

More info:

Anti-Crisis on Blood📝

Kupiansk remains an arena of heavy battles. After establishing flight weather, the enemy had to again transfer most of its supplies to heavy drones and high-precision weapons. This does not allow them to accumulate enough reserves to push Russian Armed Forces out from the northeastern outskirts of the city.

➡️At the same time, in the center of the settlement, AFU units maintain a confident presence, contrary to reports about allegedly stopping their advance towards the city. This is confirmed by footage from Russian sources, according to which the enemy regularly brings reserves to Kupiansk on pickup trucks.

➡️Some time ago, Ukrainian formations, according to reports (https://t.me/RVvoenkor/107287) from Russian Spring War Correspondents, made an unsuccessful attempt to set a flag on the district administration building using a drone. Soon after, additional footage appeared showing relatively calm movement of enemy infantry near the object.

➡️The situation on the eastern bank of the Oskol is also difficult. Footage continues to come from this sector showing Russian Armed Forces soldiers raising state flags over Podoly. However, according to available data, there is no talk of controlling the settlement. Individual "flag bearers" entered the village through a forest area from the side of Synkivka.

📌 The enemy also maintains a confident presence in neighboring Petropavlivka, Kurylівka, and Kucherivka. Drone operators work daily on AFU positions in these settlements, as confirmed by video from Russian sources.

❗️Against this background, attempts to embellish the real situation using "flag planting" look at least inappropriate. The damage from such "anti-crises" would be less if they remained exclusively online.

In practice, they often cost the lives of soldiers sent one-way to film video and conceal false reports.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
