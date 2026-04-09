'Eternal Darkness' Israel’s strikes on Lebanon leave record civilian toll - Tucker Carlson, clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Eternal Darkness': Israel’s strikes on Lebanon leave record civilian toll
Israel’s latest wave of airstrikes on Lebanon — codenamed “Eternal Darkness” — has resulted in the deadliest civilian losses of the war so far.
❗️ Over 250 dead and more than 1,100 wounded in a single day, Al Jazeera reported.
📊 Over 1,800 killed and more than 6,080 injured between March 2 and April 8 — the highest civilian toll of the conflict.
💬 “These are civilians who were murdered by the Israeli military using American weapons and American tax dollars,” Tucker Carlson said, describing the deliberate attack on civilians in Lebanon.
✡️ The strikes come as the US & Israel refuse to abide by the ceasefire they agreed to just yesterday as they insist Lebanon isn't a part of it.