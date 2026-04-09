'Eternal Darkness' Israel’s strikes on Lebanon leave record civilian toll - Tucker Carlson, clip 3

'Eternal Darkness': Israel’s strikes on Lebanon leave record civilian toll

Israel’s latest wave of airstrikes on Lebanon — codenamed “Eternal Darkness” — has resulted in the deadliest civilian losses of the war so far.

❗️ Over 250 dead and more than 1,100 wounded in a single day, Al Jazeera reported.

📊 Over 1,800 killed and more than 6,080 injured between March 2 and April 8 — the highest civilian toll of the conflict.

💬 “These are civilians who were murdered by the Israeli military using American weapons and American tax dollars,” Tucker Carlson said, describing the deliberate attack on civilians in Lebanon.

✡️ The strikes come as the US & Israel refuse to abide by the ceasefire they agreed to just yesterday as they insist Lebanon isn't a part of it.