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First Test Of “Immunity Passports” Taking Place Today
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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30 views • October 23, 2020
22nd October 2020
The CommonPass system is made possible by Rockefeller Foundation grants to its creator, The Commons Project. Its advisory board consists of dozens of corporate and health-related principals who are tightly connected with the world Economic Forum.

The Commons Project website presents CommonPass like this:

For global travel and trade to return to pre-pandemic levels, travelers will need a secure and verifiable way to document their health status as they travel and cross borders. Countries will need to be able to trust that a traveller’s record of a COVID PCR test or vaccination administered in another country is valid. Countries will also need the flexibility to update their health screening entry requirements as the pandemic evolves and science progresses. Airlines, airports and other travel industry stakeholders will need the same.

The Commons Project together with The World Economic Forum is working to initiate the CommonPass framework to address those challenges.
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world economic forumrockefeller foundationcommonpasscovid21health status
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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