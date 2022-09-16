Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - 144 hours lighting an LED & counting (Follow up to 13-cell build)

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Now at 144 hours after building this 13-cell quantum battery it is putting out usable, measurable voltage to still dimly light an LED. I measure the volts and amps again but forgot to get the weight. The LED is no longer measuring on the lux meter, but it was still registering 1 lux at 120 hours, and still at ~1uAmp.