Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - 144 hours lighting an LED & counting (Follow up to 13-cell build)
Published 2 months ago

Now at 144 hours after building this 13-cell quantum battery it is putting out usable, measurable voltage to still dimly light an LED. I measure the volts and amps again but forgot to get the weight. The LED is no longer measuring on the lux meter, but it was still registering 1 lux at 120 hours, and still at ~1uAmp.

magnetism magnets alternative energy scalar energy ion production zero-point energy

