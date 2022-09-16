Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - 144 hours lighting an LED & counting (Follow up to 13-cell build)

Now at 144 hours after building this 13-cell quantum battery it is putting out usable, measurable voltage to still dimly light an LED. I measure the volts and amps again but forgot to get the weight. The LED is no longer measuring on the lux meter, but it was still registering 1 lux at 120 hours, and still at ~1uAmp.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.