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Possible Vax Reversal - Cannibas Leaves
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72 views • February 14, 2022
Max mentions possibility of blue tooth addresses being erased from the body of the vaxxed after being on a cannibas leaf diet.
3:24 Max Cannibas leaves
3:45 Wicked Canadian Freedom Convoy Cover Song
3:51 Cell-phone tracking (Clip from 2022 movie, Kimi)
3 clips, 11:00.
Warriors Rise - Max
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4GikWcN3TKUJ/
The cultivation of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, can be traced back at least 8,000 years, which places the plant among humanity's oldest cultivated crops. Cannabis plants are believed to have evolved in Central Asia in the regions of Mongolia and southern Siberia. The earliest cultural evidence of Cannabis comes from the oldest known Neolithic culture in China, the Yangshao, who appeared along the Yellow River valley. From 5,000 to 3,000 B.C the economy of the Yangshao was cannabis-driven. Archaeological evidence shows they wore hemp clothing, wove hemp, and produced hemp pottery.
visualcapitalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/history-of-medical-cannabis.html
3:24 Max Cannibas leaves
3:45 Wicked Canadian Freedom Convoy Cover Song
3:51 Cell-phone tracking (Clip from 2022 movie, Kimi)
3 clips, 11:00.
Warriors Rise - Max
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4GikWcN3TKUJ/
The cultivation of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, can be traced back at least 8,000 years, which places the plant among humanity's oldest cultivated crops. Cannabis plants are believed to have evolved in Central Asia in the regions of Mongolia and southern Siberia. The earliest cultural evidence of Cannabis comes from the oldest known Neolithic culture in China, the Yangshao, who appeared along the Yellow River valley. From 5,000 to 3,000 B.C the economy of the Yangshao was cannabis-driven. Archaeological evidence shows they wore hemp clothing, wove hemp, and produced hemp pottery.
visualcapitalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/history-of-medical-cannabis.html
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