YOURA - POZICIYA/POSITION (aka 'Zelensky is on Dope') - Ukrainian Musician & Producer Yuri Bardashh - Song, English subtitles

YOURA - POZICIYA/POSITION (aka Zelensky is on dope) English subtitles.
In January, Ukrainian musician and producer Yuri Bardash said in an Interview that Zelensky is a drug addict.
◾️During am interview for Tatarka FM the hostess asked the musician about a song in which he mentioned that Zelensky was "on dope", to what he answered that there are many witnesses but also anyone who had ever been involved in this matters can easily say by the faces Zelensky makes on TV.
