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Slight change in deaths with vaccine: INCREASED
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132 views • December 11, 2021
In a New York Times interview with Anthony Fauci, Tony gives a lame explanation on why nothing has changed even after the administration of a vaccination that doesn’t work. It has been proven that not only the inoculation wanes but people’s immune system also decreases. The remedy is spelled out by Anthony Fauci, get the booster.
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