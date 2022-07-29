BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Musician Gets 8 Fingers AMPUTATED after the Jab- Watch Shots Fired Tonight
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • July 29, 2022

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with 2 exclusive deep-dive interviews. DeAnna is first joined by special guest famous musician Jeff Diamond, who shares his tragic story of getting the Pfizer vax - then having to get most of his fingers amputated due to blood clots!


Then she is joined by world-renowned Author and truther hero G. Edward Griffin, author of the famous red-pilled book The Creature from Jekyll Island - A Second Look at the Federal Reserve. This is part 1 of her deep-dive interview with the 90-year legend sharing his theories on the truth about Covid and the vaccines, the FED, the Great Reset, the current Ukraine "War," and many other rabbit holes. Stay tuned for Part 2 of the interview next week. Must-watch and share interviews!


Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dz3un-musician-gets-8-fingers-amputated-after-the-jab-watch-shots-fired-tonight.html


Keywords
current eventsadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesblood clotsfingersjabmusicianshotinoculationinjectionpfizerdeanna lorraineshots firedamputatedjeff diamond
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy