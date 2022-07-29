Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with 2 exclusive deep-dive interviews. DeAnna is first joined by special guest famous musician Jeff Diamond, who shares his tragic story of getting the Pfizer vax - then having to get most of his fingers amputated due to blood clots!





Then she is joined by world-renowned Author and truther hero G. Edward Griffin, author of the famous red-pilled book The Creature from Jekyll Island - A Second Look at the Federal Reserve. This is part 1 of her deep-dive interview with the 90-year legend sharing his theories on the truth about Covid and the vaccines, the FED, the Great Reset, the current Ukraine "War," and many other rabbit holes. Stay tuned for Part 2 of the interview next week. Must-watch and share interviews!





Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm CT!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dz3un-musician-gets-8-fingers-amputated-after-the-jab-watch-shots-fired-tonight.html



