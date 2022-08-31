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In The News: Moderna Sues Pfizer | Deaths and Miscarriages from Covid Vax
Objective: Health
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It's time for another In The News show on Objective:Health where we bring you the latest health headlines and give you the O:H take.


This week we look at the legal dispute between Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna says Pfizer ripped them off for the mRNA technology in the vaccines. Pfizer says they didn't. Robert Malone says they both ripped him off and didn't give him his rightful credit.


We also look at the shocking statistic that 1 in 482 peoople died within 1 month of the Covid vaccine.


Plus we talk about the massive miscarriage rates among vaccinated pregnant women that were found buried in the Pfizer documents.


We talk about all of this and more on this edition of Objective:Health.


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For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:


♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth

♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f


And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:


♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing


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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.


The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!


Keywords
healthmiscarriagepfizercovid vaccinemoderna lawsuit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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