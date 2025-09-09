Every single month, millions of women are pressing poison against the most delicate, absorbent part of their bodies and no one is warning you.





Most pads aren’t cotton, They’re plastic, They’re loaded with PFAS forever chemicals proven to damage fertility, disrupt hormones, and fuel cancer.





They’re whitened with titanium dioxide, a chemical linked to inflammation and DNA damage.





Try burning one, it doesn’t even burn like cotton. It MELTS. Because it’s not a natural product, It’s plastic wrapped in poison.





And the cost?





Generations of women suffering from infertility, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS, thyroid disease, autoimmune conditions, and unbearable periods.





They've told you “just bad luck” or “genetics.” But no, your wombs have been under chemical attack.





I had a client that mentioned her periods were horrendous, Pain that dropped her to her knees, heavy bleeding, exhaustion that stole my energy every single month.





She thought it normal, and just the way her body was, But it wasn’t, Her body was drowning in chemicals it couldn’t process.





When she started detoxing, everything changed.





Once the heavy metals and chemicals were being pulled out of her system, her cycles shifted.





The cramps disappeared.

The heavy bleeding stopped.

The pain that had ruled her life for years gone.





Her body could finally breathe again.





This is about every woman who has been lied to, Every girl being handed pads that are nothing but plastic and chemicals.





Every mother suffering through years of pain, infertility, and hormone chaos while the companies behind it profit.





Plastic pads are sterilizing women, period and until we bring awareness to this global issue nothing will change.





Thank you for your time,



