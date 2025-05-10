Putin is doing everything possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but Kiev is trying to avoid negotiations — Peskov in an interview with the American ABC

▪️He stressed that in order to cease fire, the West must stop supplying weapons to Kiev

▪️The Ukrainian authorities are not ready to start negotiations immediately.

Here's the link to ABC, short 2 minute 40 sec, interview.

U.S., European weapons to Ukraine must stop to have ceasefire: Putin spokesperson

ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov about the state of peace talks with Ukraine.

May 9, 2025

https://abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video/us-european-weapons-ukraine-stop-ceasefire-putin-spokesperson-121659250

Adding, Dmitry Medvedev's view regarding the UK Sharmer and others on video posted earlier today:

Dima is on fire

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev:

"Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kiev. Instead they are shouting threats at Russia. Either a ceasefire to give the Bandera hordes a break, or more sanctions. You think that's smart, huh? Shove those peace plans up your pangender asses!"



