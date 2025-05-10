© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin is doing everything possible to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but Kiev is trying to avoid negotiations — Peskov in an interview with the American ABC
▪️He stressed that in order to cease fire, the West must stop supplying weapons to Kiev
▪️The Ukrainian authorities are not ready to start negotiations immediately.
Here's the link to ABC, short 2 minute 40 sec, interview.
U.S., European weapons to Ukraine must stop to have ceasefire: Putin spokesperson
ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov about the state of peace talks with Ukraine.
May 9, 2025
https://abcnews.go.com/ThisWeek/video/us-european-weapons-ukraine-stop-ceasefire-putin-spokesperson-121659250
Adding, Dmitry Medvedev's view regarding the UK Sharmer and others on video posted earlier today:
Dima is on fire
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev:
"Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kiev. Instead they are shouting threats at Russia. Either a ceasefire to give the Bandera hordes a break, or more sanctions. You think that's smart, huh? Shove those peace plans up your pangender asses!"