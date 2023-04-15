Red Pill Patrol - Episode 3 | K9 Police Dogs are Racist

The lunatics in California have passed a bill that would outlaw the use of "Racists" police canines for crowd control, arrests, and other types of interception. We talked with retired police sergeant Mark K. who was in charge of the K9 unit for over 10 years, to get his perspective on what this bill would mean if it Gavin Newsome signs it into Law.

Disclaimer. There was a typo on the show. The bill is AB742 not AB743.

If you love dogs like we do you'll enjoy this episode.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/california-passes-bill-that-would-ban-racist-police-dogs-from-arrests-crowd-control-12332722.html

