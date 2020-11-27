The Truth About Internet Censorship

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Darpa study:https://www.darpa.mil/program/social-media-in-strategic-communication
Facebook experiments on it's users:
https://www.pnas.org/content/111/24/8788.full
Open secrets alphabet inc political donations
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/recipients?id=d000067823&;__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=64934652e64ee3eb3db82ec254be8e12d49a4b28-1606451516-0-AesOzVMrtNTc93xsGQHpVfxJaL0UJwIzxHBIkfh5lXKEdIJ43kQDg_YRl5mA1WlhFzD4_hpiKKeOLQxxn6irTq6jGkeU3zA6uDI8T9g4dfHhf9-osjlJqzb5A0g3giFIJj-QB4CqTpg371_lIG1tfrptLFvBu22G0it3lmiGa4mjtQSdNZIjUy_6Wz73LNenkbmboBnZPX4NrenxHQnubqMwb8wy9CAVkdVVGaWGuPKEC-MdZoafmf0W5W-ctIHnq0RB4mYO7DIHXpLDeHJuqa8efo7oHcI53V25tije9hVggI2vWAJotuW-HHVY5-0ZiYIf3N468tzsKz--MIUV0Q_wlTHMDWnA_3BrwizXdsG0JyU0cwT2lE8VgEpCubRX28xLgksj1TBd18U1TJtUv9Q3tPJRsw2iCOBLD-WJbkyrkQzWbPTJicgBmn-MU21dSvFVHNAT57RHr9WMgATl_ydKzVZeVpxKNl6jY_kDbfQMRPCpMm_fNYiNw9qLbtTdit5xoUKK-qPYDGg7mu3NWdAM0l9gY9L-W7fd-vWg7xI36dbmOsUeyjdV5irSeSHwzrF1G_Dbn2dhvKZsjgCN65A9cPWeG6VRvSPr4TgTY_-aYOeYRAQoPc1o4I9AJWZ51Q
Twitters policies:
https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/sexual-exploitation-policy
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqUqioYaze0
The Truth Factory