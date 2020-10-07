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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Evidence for Prosecuting the Covid-19 Hoax Perpetrators
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65 views • October 07, 2020
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "Is there a COVID pandemic or a PCR testing pandemic?" This is the largest crime against humanity in the history of the world. This presentation outlines the facts for prosecuting the perpetrators.
Totally on target and goes to the core issue. 49 mins.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 3, 2020
Source: https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
++++++++++++++++
The PCR test can find almost anything in anybody and does not tell you if someone is sick, said the inventor;
Less than 2 minutes
https://www.facebook.com/paul.turner.39589149/posts/10218686438579805
++++++++++++++++
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (practicing law in Germany and California)
16:35 Panic paper calls for children to be made to feel responsible for painful tortured deaths of parents and grandparents if they do not follow coronavirus guidelines.
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17:30 Flu vaccines had previously weakened many nursing home residents' immune systems and then sick people were brought in (NY).
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19:07 German RKI (CDC) recommended that no autopsies be performed, initially. There were also numerous credible reports that doctors and hospitals worldwide had been paid money to declare a deceased person as a Covid death.
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22:32 Germany targeted for massive campaigns early on because of their "disciplined" nature (I guess to be good examples to the rest of us).
25:21 In the PCR test everything over 35 cycles is unreliable but Drusden (sp?) Test and WHO ones set to 45 cycles. Could that be to produce as many positive results as possible?
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35:20 Hopeless PCR test continually used to produce fear.
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45:00 A U.S. or Canadian court could try this as a class action lawsuit (not available in Germany). All affected parties worldwide could participate.
---------------
Source: https://www.facebook.com/paul.turner.39589149/posts/10218705166487991
Totally on target and goes to the core issue. 49 mins.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 3, 2020
Source: https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
++++++++++++++++
The PCR test can find almost anything in anybody and does not tell you if someone is sick, said the inventor;
Less than 2 minutes
https://www.facebook.com/paul.turner.39589149/posts/10218686438579805
++++++++++++++++
https://youtu.be/kr04gHbP5MQ
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (practicing law in Germany and California)
16:35 Panic paper calls for children to be made to feel responsible for painful tortured deaths of parents and grandparents if they do not follow coronavirus guidelines.
-----------------
17:30 Flu vaccines had previously weakened many nursing home residents' immune systems and then sick people were brought in (NY).
-----------------
19:07 German RKI (CDC) recommended that no autopsies be performed, initially. There were also numerous credible reports that doctors and hospitals worldwide had been paid money to declare a deceased person as a Covid death.
-----------------
22:32 Germany targeted for massive campaigns early on because of their "disciplined" nature (I guess to be good examples to the rest of us).
25:21 In the PCR test everything over 35 cycles is unreliable but Drusden (sp?) Test and WHO ones set to 45 cycles. Could that be to produce as many positive results as possible?
-----------------
35:20 Hopeless PCR test continually used to produce fear.
-----------------
45:00 A U.S. or Canadian court could try this as a class action lawsuit (not available in Germany). All affected parties worldwide could participate.
---------------
Source: https://www.facebook.com/paul.turner.39589149/posts/10218705166487991
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