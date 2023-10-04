America Founder's Vision: Limited Government 🗽📜

Exploring America's Founding Vision with Mark David Hall Professor of Politics and Faculty Fellow in the Honors Program at George Fox University 📜💭🎵 https://bit.ly/3pdCEgc
America's founders had a vision for limited government, outlined in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution 📜.
But since the 1930s, we've seen the federal government expand beyond those bounds 📈, tackling issues the founders never foresaw.
🤯 Dialing back this involvement may be a challenge, but it's a worthy one.
One key belief of the founders was the importance of morality in a Republic.
They saw it tied to religion, particularly Christianity. ⛪️🤝
Are we still upholding these ideals today? 🤔
