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WOTN Special Report: Strange Activity in D.C.
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752 views • January 28, 2021
A video shot by a man who goes by the name Mustang Medic shows lots of buses, troops, police, and large groups of unknown persons going into the capitol building at 3am. What is going on? Why is there so many people at 3am moving into capital building. There were also a lot of white vans with blacked out windows and even a black prison bus seen. This is not normal! Tell me what you think in the comments section below. And please like, share, and subscribe to this channel.
My channel on Bitchute
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/
My channel on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus
My Gab account
Max Plageus @Kingdxm
My channel on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
My channel on YouTube( I haven't posted on here in a while due to censorship, but that could change in the future, but I still have some great video on here that you should check out).
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://m.youtube.com/user/kingdxm/videos
My Minds account
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus
My channel on Bitchute
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/
My channel on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus
My Gab account
Max Plageus @Kingdxm
My channel on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
My channel on YouTube( I haven't posted on here in a while due to censorship, but that could change in the future, but I still have some great video on here that you should check out).
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://m.youtube.com/user/kingdxm/videos
My Minds account
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus
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